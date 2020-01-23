Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Remo D'Souza's Dance Film Might Wash Off Varun Dhawan's Kalank
Varun Dhawan last release Kalank was a flop. Will Street Dancer 3D be able to turn around his box office track record?
Varun Dhawan had one release in 2019, Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank. The film, despite a good opening, tanked miserably at the box office. It is said to be the only flop so far in the career of Varun, whose massy entertainers have always lured audiences to the theatres.
His next big release is the Remo D'Souza Street Dancer 3D, which, banking on the success of the two previous films in the franchise, has been mounted on a larger scale this time. With a higher cost of production, the film is expected to surpass the collections of the previous two films.
ABCD (2013) earned over Rs 53 crore in India according to Box Office India, while its sequel in 2015 earned around Rs 140 crore. Varun joined the franchise in the sequel.
Street Dancer 3D is opening in about 3000 to 3100 screens, as opposed to 1250 screens for Panga. The Kangana Ranaut film is also releasing on January 24. Trade analyst Atul Mohan says that even though the good run of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior might affect the release of new films this week, Street Dancer 3D is expected to do well at the box office.
“ABCD and ABCD2 have been profitable ventures, and keeping those films as a benchmark, the makers have made the third film in the franchise even bigger. Also, they are cashing in on the India-Pakistan rivalry this time by adding that angle in the story,” Atul Mohan said.
“Last year wasn’t very good for Varun since Kalank was a flop. A lot is at stake for Remo D'Souza as well, since his last film, Race 3, despite having Salman Khan, was an under performer. His film before that, Flying Jatt, wasn’t a hit either,” he added.
Atul also said that despite this being the Republic Day weekend, the films won’t benefit from it as January 26 is a Sunday this time. “I expect Street Dancer 3D to have a Rs 12-14 crore opening, which will increase over Saturday and Sunday. Panga is expected to earn Rs 3.75-4.5 crore on Day 1.”
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has already declared Street Dancer 3D a box office winner. “Will dance its way into your hearts... Remo gets it right... Aces: Choreography. Drama. Music. Emotions... #Varun, #Shraddha, #PrabhuDheva sparkle... Yet another #BoxOffice winner of 2020,” he tweeted.
#OneWordReview...#StreetDancer3D: DELIGHTFUL.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Will dance its way into your hearts... Remo gets it right... Aces: Choreography. Drama. Music. Emotions... #Varun, #Shraddha, #PrabhuDheva sparkle... Yet another #BoxOffice winner of 2020. #StreetDancer3DReview pic.twitter.com/ggbGbXtxuU— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2020
Let’s see if Street Dancer 3D is able to wash off the Kalank from Varun Dhawan's filmography.
