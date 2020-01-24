Street Dancer 3D Fails To Get us Grooving, Fans Wonder if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Pregnant

Street Dancer 3d is stretched and lacks the true soul of a dance film. Some of the sequences could have become much more engaging if there was a sense of urgency in the performances. The viewers can easily spot the loose ends in the script but they could have been overlooked if there were more pressing issues in front of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and their team.

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are speculating if she is pregnant for the second time, and it's all because of Abhishek Bachchan's tweet that he has a surprise announcement in store for fans! Abhishek recently tweeted: "Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!"

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share a beaming picture with wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan along with stars from the South Indian cinema, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu.

Among those visiting the housemates was Parag Tyagi, Shefali Jariwala's husband. During his short visit inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Parag had called out Asim Riaz for misbehaving with his wife. Now, in a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Asim can be seen referring to Parag as 'N***a' (jobless) as he taunts Shefali. Parag could not keep calm after seeing Asim call him names from inside the house and issued a warning to him.

Telugu actor Nithiin is all set to marry his ladylove in a couple of months. He will tie the knot with Shalini, an MBA graduate who studied in the UK. The couple have reportedly known each other for about four years and decided to enter wedlock when their parents proposed marriage.

