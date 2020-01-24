Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Street Dancer 3D Fails To Get us Grooving, Fans Wonder if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Pregnant

Street Dancer 3D lacks the soul of a dance film, Abhishek Bachchan's tweet sparks speculation that Aishwarya Rai is pregnant. Read on for more inside news from B-Town.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
Street Dancer 3D Fails To Get us Grooving, Fans Wonder if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Pregnant
Street Dancer 3D lacks the soul of a dance film, Abhishek Bachchan's tweet sparks speculation that Aishwarya Rai is pregnant. Read on for more inside news from B-Town.

Street Dancer 3d is stretched and lacks the true soul of a dance film. Some of the sequences could have become much more engaging if there was a sense of urgency in the performances. The viewers can easily spot the loose ends in the script but they could have been overlooked if there were more pressing issues in front of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and their team.

Read: Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Film Fails To Get us Grooving

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are speculating if she is pregnant for the second time, and it's all because of Abhishek Bachchan's tweet that he has a surprise announcement in store for fans! Abhishek recently tweeted: "Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!"

Read: Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant? Fans Wonder After Abhishek Bachchan Promises 'Surprise'

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share a beaming picture with wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan along with stars from the South Indian cinema, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pic with '3 Superstar Sons of Iconic Legends,' Calls It 'Historic'

Among those visiting the housemates was Parag Tyagi, Shefali Jariwala's husband. During his short visit inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Parag had called out Asim Riaz for misbehaving with his wife. Now, in a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Asim can be seen referring to Parag as 'N***a' (jobless) as he taunts Shefali. Parag could not keep calm after seeing Asim call him names from inside the house and issued a warning to him.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Lashes Out at Asim Riaz for Abusing Him

Telugu actor Nithiin is all set to marry his ladylove in a couple of months. He will tie the knot with Shalini, an MBA graduate who studied in the UK. The couple have reportedly known each other for about four years and decided to enter wedlock when their parents proposed marriage.

Read: Telugu Actor Nithiin to Have a Destination Wedding with Shalini on April 10

Follow @News18Movies for more

