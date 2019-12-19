Street Dancer 3D has People From All Religions Coming Together to Promote Peace, Says Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has said that Street Dancer 3D is an attempt to highlight peace, charity and solidarity which is the need of the hour. The actor said through this film, they are sending out a message that dance can also be used as a tool to convey peace.

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun and Shraddha Kapoor as professional dancers from India and Pakistan, respectively, who refuse to come together. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana, Prabhudheva and Salman Yusuff Khan.

At the trailer launch of the film, the actor spoke at length about why it took so many years for director Remo D'Souza to bring this project to life.

"When Street Dancer 3D was offered to me, Remo and Tushar (Hiranandani) had come to me and made me watch a documentary on Khalsa Aid (NGO), which helps people on humanitarian grounds with food and shelter, regardless of race, religion, borders.

"So, I would definitely say that our film is about peace and humanity. If you look at our cast -- our director is a Gujarati Christian, I'm a Punjabi and Shraddha is a Punjabi Maharashtrian. In fact, we have people from Nepal and Morocco in the film. Street Dancer 3D has people from all religions coming together and working on giving a peaceful message," the actor said.

Varun further heaped praise on Remo for giving his blood, sweat, and tears to the project and making it possible.

"The way Remo has made this film is commendable. He has been through a lot in the process. It's been extremely difficult for him. And I feel it's not just a dance film, it's got a very strong story along with entertainment. I'm so glad to be a part of this project and have met someone like Remo in my life," he said.

Varun revealed that at one point, the film was "almost shelved."

"The script of the film was stuck for over three-four years because the studio (Disney) was not backing us at the time as they had decided to not make films in India. We were almost parentless with this film and then Mr Bhushan Kumar (T-series) came in our life. He's given us everything that he promised - from production to promotion budget. We all can't thank him enough," Varun said.

Produced by T-Series and Lizelle D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

