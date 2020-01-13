Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Complains Varun Dhawan Did Not Let Her Fly Kite
Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan were in Ahmedabad recently, where they promoted 'Street Dancer 3D' at a venue flying theme kites.
Varun Dhawan (centre), Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi promote 'Street Dancer 3D'
Street Dancer 3D has fast gained popularity and the film's four tracks--Muqabla, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Garmi and Dua Karo have become fan favourites. Lead actors Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor are up and about promoting their film that releases on January 24. It will compete with Kangana Ranaut's film Panga at the box office.
Meanwhile, Varun, Nora, Shraddha and director Remo D Souza were in Ahmedabad recently and they soaked in the city vibe by flying Street Dancer 3D theme kite. Varun's pics and videos from the event were shared online by paparazzi and he seemed quite engrossed in flying kite at the venue, to the extent that he forgot to share the experience with Shraddha. Shraddha complained that Varun did not let her fly the kite even though she asked him only '59 times'.
The trio of Nora, Shraddha and Varun also entertained audiences in Ahmedabad by dancing to hit tracks from their upcoming film. Check out the film's cast and crew's pics from Ahmedabad promotions below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
