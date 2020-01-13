Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Complains Varun Dhawan Did Not Let Her Fly Kite

Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan were in Ahmedabad recently, where they promoted 'Street Dancer 3D' at a venue flying theme kites.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Complains Varun Dhawan Did Not Let Her Fly Kite
Varun Dhawan (centre), Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi promote 'Street Dancer 3D'

Street Dancer 3D has fast gained popularity and the film's four tracks--Muqabla, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Garmi and Dua Karo have become fan favourites. Lead actors Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor are up and about promoting their film that releases on January 24. It will compete with Kangana Ranaut's film Panga at the box office.

Meanwhile, Varun, Nora, Shraddha and director Remo D Souza were in Ahmedabad recently and they soaked in the city vibe by flying Street Dancer 3D theme kite. Varun's pics and videos from the event were shared online by paparazzi and he seemed quite engrossed in flying kite at the venue, to the extent that he forgot to share the experience with Shraddha. Shraddha complained that Varun did not let her fly the kite even though she asked him only '59 times'.

The trio of Nora, Shraddha and Varun also entertained audiences in Ahmedabad by dancing to hit tracks from their upcoming film. Check out the film's cast and crew's pics from Ahmedabad promotions below:

View this post on Instagram

The team of 'Street Dancer 3D' are in Ahmedabad promoting the film and they could definitely not miss the kite flying festival, that Ahmedabad is famous for. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, director Remo D'Souza, Producers Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza participated in kite flying festival, that marks Makar Sankranti the beginning of harvest season. Joining them were the Gujarat boys Dharmesh and Punit Pathak, who also play an important part in the film. *'Street Dancer 3D' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 24th January 2020. #varundhawan #norafatehi #shraddhakapoor #StreetDancer3D

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

image 11



