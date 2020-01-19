Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Gets This Special Gift from Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been out and about promoting their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Keeping up with the theme of their dance-musical feature releasing on January 24, Varun gifted Shraddha a xylophone, which the latter claimed she was too happy to receive.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look: Looks Like You've Stolen My Dad's 'Kaccha'

Shraddha posted a small video on her Instagram stories in which she was seen playing some notes on the xylophone. She captioned the post as, "I've wanted this for so long. Thank you Varun for getting it for me today. Didn't have any money on me. Will pay you back."

Street Dancer 3D is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after ABCD 2, which also was helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The film, which also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more. Street Dancer 3D highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga in which Kangana Ranaut plays a kabaddi player is also set to release on January 24.

(With inputs from IANS)

