Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Gets This Special Gift from Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their upcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D' and the latter gifted the actress a xylophone.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Gets This Special Gift from Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been out and about promoting their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Keeping up with the theme of their dance-musical feature releasing on January 24, Varun gifted Shraddha a xylophone, which the latter claimed she was too happy to receive.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Trolls Varun Dhawan for Mr Lele First Look: Looks Like You've Stolen My Dad's 'Kaccha'

Shraddha posted a small video on her Instagram stories in which she was seen playing some notes on the xylophone. She captioned the post as, "I've wanted this for so long. Thank you Varun for getting it for me today. Didn't have any money on me. Will pay you back."

image

Street Dancer 3D is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after ABCD 2, which also was helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The film, which also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more. Street Dancer 3D highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga in which Kangana Ranaut plays a kabaddi player is also set to release on January 24.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram