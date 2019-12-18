Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Fans Look Forward to Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Indo-Pak Dance Off

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D'souza. The film's trailer was launched on Wednesday, showing Varun and Shraddha facing each other in a India vs Pakistan dance battle. Prabhudheva joins one of the sides in this battle.

The trailer of the T-Series production begins with Varun saying, "India aur Pakistan, chahe cricket mein milein, ya dance battle mein, maza toh aayega (India and Pakistan, whether they meet on the cricket field or in a dance battle, it's always fun)." Varun is seen delivering some gravity defying dance moves, and also making fun of the poor English of Pakistani cricketers.

Shraddha seems to be from Pakistan, and takes up the challenge of defeating Varun and his team on stage. Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi displays some awe-inspiring dance moves as part of Varun's team. Aparshakti Khurrana makes a small appearance too.

The trailer's music deserves particular mention. Prabhudheva is seen dancing to a remixed version of his hit song Muqabla, which will surely make '90s kids nostalgic. Varun and other dancers are also seen performing to a dhol version of Saare Jahan Se Achha. Considering the film is releasing on January 24, the makers seem to have kept the spirit of Republic Day in mind.

Reacting to the trailer on Instagram, actress Mouni Roy wrote, "This is amazing. Can not wait for the film." Sophie Choudry commented, "Uffffff... This is next level!!! Cannot wait."

Fans on Twitter mostly expressed their excitement and said that were looking forward to the film. Some even shared funny memes and comments. Take a look:

all the best ❤️trailer cut is good but movie shall be a lot better. #StreetDancer3DTrailer — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) December 18, 2019

THE ENTIREEE TEAAMMMM ROCKEEDDDDDDD ITTTTTT YAAYAYYYYYY — Ekta ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ ᵈᵃⁿᶜᵉʳ (@crazyvaruniac_) December 18, 2019

BEYOND EXPECTATIONS 🌈 — Ekta ˢᵗʳᵉᵉᵗ ᵈᵃⁿᶜᵉʳ (@crazyvaruniac_) December 18, 2019

#StreetDancer3DTrailerTopper of the class be like : pic.twitter.com/Tz23sQ3mOO — Sahil Bhalerao 🇮🇳 (@Tera_saa) December 18, 2019

I have no doubt the dance routines are going to be beautiful! But coming from a dancer, can we ever focus on just the art and not turn such a pure form into another national India vs Pakistan premise! It’s so tiring #StreetDancer3DTrailer #VarunDhawan #ShraddhaKapoor #NoraFatehi pic.twitter.com/cPeY0ExIwn — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 18, 2019

