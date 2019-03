Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi Dance Off on 'Dilbar' in London

Varun Dhawan is shooting for Remo D Souza's Street Dancer 3D in London alongside a crew of professional dancers. During the shoot recently, Varun got into a dance-off with actress-dancer Nora Fatehi on one of her hit tracks Dilbar, and Varun seemed to be on par with Nora, at least with his efforts. The video of the two dancing has gone viral on the internet. Originally picturised for John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate, Dilbar saw Nora in focus in the remixed track from the 1999 film Sirf Tum.The video starts off with Nora performing belly dance on Dilbar, while Varun joins in the groove.Varun was also seen twerking to one of the tracks recently alongside Nora.With quite a few films lined up for both the artistes, it's good to blow off some steam with dancing. Varun is gearing up for the release of multi-starrer film Kalank, where he will be seen essaying the role of Zafar among other cast members that include Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kalank, which is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, will release on April 17.Nora will also feature in Batla House opposite John Abraham, which draws inspiration from the Batla House encounter incident in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, where suspected terrorists were eliminated in swift police action in 2008. Nora became a household name after she featured in the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 9.Follow @News18Movies for more