News18 » Movies
1-min read

Street Dancer 3D vs Panga at Box Office Weekend: Varun-Shraddha Starrer Races Way Ahead of Kangana's Film

The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the domestic box-office than Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
Street Dancer 3D vs Panga at Box Office Weekend: Varun-Shraddha Starrer Races Way Ahead of Kangana's Film
The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the domestic box-office than Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'.

The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer "Street Dancer 3D" enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the domestic box-office than Kangana Ranaut's "Panga". While "Street Dancer 3D" collected Rs 41.23 crore in its first three days, "Panga" managed only Rs 14.9 crore.

The trade feels both films should have scored bigger numbers, given that this was the Republic Day weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: Rs 41.23 cr. #India biz."

Adarsh added about "Panga": "#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 (#RepublicDay)... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: Rs 14.91 cr. #India biz."

Going by unconfirmed reports, the Shraddha Kapoor factor has reportedly contributed to "Street Dancer 3D" collections down South.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed in a tweet: "Owing to @ShraddhaKapoor's success with #Saaho, her new release #StreetDancer3D is witnessing high footfall down South. Her Pan-India reach and popularity are doing wonders for the film."

Bala, however, did not substantiate his assertion with statistical evidence.

With its steady run, the trade feels "Street Dancer 3D" has a chance to enter the 100-crore club in the long run but, despite her Padma Shri win over the weekend, Kangana could be facing an uphill task with "Panga" unless there is sufficient word of mouth for her film.

