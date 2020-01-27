Street Dancer 3D vs Panga at Box Office Weekend: Varun-Shraddha Starrer Races Way Ahead of Kangana's Film
The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the domestic box-office than Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'.
The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the domestic box-office than Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'.
The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer "Street Dancer 3D" enjoyed a much bigger opening weekend at the domestic box-office than Kangana Ranaut's "Panga". While "Street Dancer 3D" collected Rs 41.23 crore in its first three days, "Panga" managed only Rs 14.9 crore.
The trade feels both films should have scored bigger numbers, given that this was the Republic Day weekend.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: Rs 41.23 cr. #India biz."
#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend... Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday... Strong in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020
Adarsh added about "Panga": "#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 (#RepublicDay)... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: Rs 14.91 cr. #India biz."
#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020
Going by unconfirmed reports, the Shraddha Kapoor factor has reportedly contributed to "Street Dancer 3D" collections down South.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed in a tweet: "Owing to @ShraddhaKapoor's success with #Saaho, her new release #StreetDancer3D is witnessing high footfall down South. Her Pan-India reach and popularity are doing wonders for the film."
Bala, however, did not substantiate his assertion with statistical evidence.
With its steady run, the trade feels "Street Dancer 3D" has a chance to enter the 100-crore club in the long run but, despite her Padma Shri win over the weekend, Kangana could be facing an uphill task with "Panga" unless there is sufficient word of mouth for her film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Video of Kobe Bryant Praising Daughter Gianna's Love for Basketball Will Leave You Teary-Eyed
- Australian Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE Score and Updates: Rafa Takes 1st Set 6-3 After Stan Wawrinka Shocks Daniil Medvedev
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 119 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla Wins Elite Membership
- #RIPMamba: From Trump to Obama, Fans Mourn Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant's Death