Street Dancer 3D: Watch Varun Dhawan Try to Twerk Like Nora Fatehi in New BTS Video
Starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, Street Dancer 3D will release on November 8.
Varun Dhawan with Nora Fatehi (left). (Image: Instagram/Varun Dhawan)
Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Monday to share a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of his forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D. In it, he is trying to twerk like his film’s co-star Nora Fatehi as part of a dance-off and the result is nothing short of hilarious.
Sharing the short clip, Dhawan wrote, “I often get challenged to twerk competitions on #streerdancer3d and I will do anything to win @norafatehi@pery_sheetal17 #takitaki”
Watch it here:
Directed by Remo D’Souza and also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in important roles, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on November 8.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, it will reportedly star Dhawan as a Punjabi dancer and Kapoor as a Pakistani woman.
The film was initially announced as the third instalment of D’Souza’s hit ABCD franchise and Katrina Kaif was roped in as the lead. However, she later opted out of the film because of date issues.
Notably, this is the second time both Dhawan and Kapoor are working with D’Souza. The three of them have previously teamed up for the franchise’s second instalment ABCD2.
However, before Street Dancer 3D, Dhawan will be seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Adiya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. It is slated for an April 19 release. Kapoor, meanwhile, will be seen with Prabhas in Saaho. She also has two other films—Chhichhore and the Saina Nehwal biopic.
