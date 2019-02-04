LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Street Dancer: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Set to Rock Your World

The teaser poster of Street Dancer was uploaded by Shraddha Kapoor on her Instagram account. It features a ripped Varun Dhawan calling on people to break the rules.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
Street Dancer: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Set to Rock Your World
Picture: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram
After Katrina Kaif backed out of the third installment of the dance film franchise ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) due to work commitments, the makers saw it fit to revive the hit pair from their second flick and roped in Shraddha Kapoor from the runaway hit ABCD 2. Since then Street Dancer, as the upcoming film is titled, seems to be shaping up quite well to face the music on the dance floor. Shraddha recently uploaded a teaser look of the film and captioned it #rulebreakers.



The filming of Street Dancer already commenced in Punjab earlier this year, where the cast has already completed one schedule. The cast and crew will now head out to London for an extended schedule. Earlier, one portion of ABCD 2 was shot in Las Vegas.



The ensemble cast of Street Dancer has been training in various dance forms for some time now and international dance experts are being roped in for director Remo D’Souza’s upcoming outing. Remo will aim at making this installment grander than the previous ones. UK’s street dance expert Tashan Muir is also helping the cast in learning various dance forms like hip-hop, locking and popping.

New actors like Nora Fatehi and Shakti Mohan will also feature in this film. Street Dancer is slated to release on November 8.

