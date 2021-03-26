Strings Breaks Up: Looking Back at Their All-time Hit Tracks

More than three decades after swooning fans with their unique music, popular Pakistani pop-rock band Strings has decided to put an end to their musical journey. Starting out as a college band in the 1980 with four members, the group disbanded once in the'90s to come back together in 2000. Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia together created smash hit Duur,which revived their popularity. The fandom that has been extremely consistent and grateful to their music, is heartbroken as their favourite band drifts apart. They constantly reinvented their sound over the years to keep it modern. From slow blues to a splash of rock, Strings' music is never lost in the sea of pop music.

As the memorable journey of Strings conclude, we look back at some of our all-time favourite tracks by the band.

This one is set as a conversation a man has with his shrink. Sometimes we just need an attentive ear to listen, or maybe something to listen too. Sajni brings those moments alive with its interesting concept and well executed video.An ideal combination of right tempo and lyrics. With exceptional visuals, the melody serves the right mood of escapism. One doesn’t need art to escape and Urr Jaoon happens to be a good example of that.This love song drives home the point that words matter, and we should learn how to compliment someone. Dhaani conveys an important message that words have the power to change lives and one must never underestimate that.A perfect track for not-so-subtle confessions. The best example of impeccable harmonies and exciting lyrics. Though flirtatious, the song manages to be classy so you can think to dedicate it to your crush.Who doesn’t remember Duur? Throwback to the days when the band sounded more indie. With a magnificent rhythm, the lyrics of this melody is extremely catchy bringing depth.

The impact of the song on fans hasn’t changed over the years.