Strings Disbands After 33 Years, Heartbroken Fans Demand 'One Last Concert'

Popular Pakistani pop-rock band Strings, formed by Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, has broken up after making music for 33 years together.

The news was shared on the official social media handles of the band. “This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude Strings. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well," Strings wrote in their message.

“While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us," they added.

The note ends with, “Thank you so much for everything".

Apart from giving hits like Nadiya Ke Paar, Dhaani, Najane Kyun, Anjane, Chal Para among many others, Strings’ tracks also featured in a couple of Bollywood movies like Shootout At Lokhandwala and Zinda. Yeh Hai Meri Kahani from Zinda and Aakhri Alvida from Shootout… became hugely popular. Their hit tracks also featured in Pakistan’s Coke Studio version.

Fans flooded social media with sad messages as Strings announced their break up. “This broke my heart," wrote one social media user, as another one commented, “This one hurts." Some demanded that they reunite for a ‘last concert’.