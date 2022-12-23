‘Striving For Greatness’: Ranveer Singh Promotes Cirkus In Lionel Messi’s No. 10 Jersey

Amid much anticipation, Ranveer Singh’s period comedy-drama Cirkus finally hit the big screen on Friday, December 23. Ahead of its theatrical release, team Cirkus left no stone unturned to promote the Bollywood film across the country. At one such promotional event, Ranveer Singh showed up in Lionel Messi’s iconic Number 10 jersey, leaving football aficionados in a frenzy.

In addition to his acting prowess, Ranveer Singh is widely popular for his over-the-top sartorial choices. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor often becomes the talk of the town with his fashion statements. In a recent public appearance to promote Cirkus, Ranveer looked dapper as he rocked legendary football player Lionel Messi’s Number 10 jersey over purple velvet pants. He paired his outfit with a matching beret hat, silver chain, classic black watch and purple aviators.

“Striving for greatness,” read the caption of his Instagram post.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post below:

This is not the first time that Ranveer Singh displayed his admiration for Lionel Messi. The actor was recently in Doha to watch the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, live, with his wife Deepika Padukone. In several Instagram stories shared by him from the Lusail Stadium stadium, Ranveer was seen hooting and cheering for his favourite football player in Argentina vs France final match.

In another instance, Ranveer Singh went gaga over renowned photographer Rohan Shrestha’s photoshoot with Lionel Messi. He recently became the first Indian photographer to collaborate with Messi for a photoshoot. On Thursday, December 22, Rohan shared a string of portrait shots of the football player from their photoshoot on Instagram to celebrate the rare feat. The photographer also penned his experience in a heartfelt note.

“At the start of this shoot, my hands were shaking. I was a ball of anxiety prior and had to call up my friends to calm me down. The shoot was so smooth and eventually, Messi was told by his team that I was a MASSIVE fan and at the end of the shoot he came over and hugged me,” read an excerpt from his caption.

Soon after Rohan Shrestha’s post surfaced on social media, Lionel Messi’s fanboy Ranveer Singh gushed, “Living the dream!” in the comments.

