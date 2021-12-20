STR’s Maanaadu to Stream on SonyLiv From Dec 24, Clashes With Dhanush's Atrangi Re

Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu will be available for streaming on Sony Liv from December 24, the OTT platform has tweeted.

“One epic chase between Khaaliq and Dhanushkodi in a mysterious time loop!! Watch Maanaadu on repeat from Dec 24 only on SonyLIV. #MaanaaduOnSonyLIV.”

Twitter link:

One epic chase between Khaaliq and Dhanushkodi in a mysterious time loop!! Watch Maanaadu on repeat from Dec 24 only on SonyLIV.#MaanaaduOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/7PA67id3Q4— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) December 17, 2021

The Venkat Prabhu directorial will clash with superstar Dhanush starrer Hindi film Atrangi Re, which also starts streaming on the same day on Disney+Hotstar. Apart from Dhanush, the film features Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Talking about Maanaadu, the action-thriller has a time-loop concept. Besides STR, the cast includes SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film.

The name of the protagonist in Maanaadu’s film is Dhanushkodi. Venkat Prabhu had said that he had given the name Dhanushkodi to the villain of the Maanaadu film to make it powerful for the fans.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan essays the role of Abdul Khaaliq, who is an honest man and deals with the harsh realities of corruption, and crime.

The crux of the film is formed where he gets stuck in a time loop. The plot of the film focuses on how Khaaliq manages to sneak out of the time loop while managing to fix everything.

On the work front, STR has Eeswaran scheduled to hit theatres on Pongal 2021.

With the same-day release ahead of Christmas, it is being said that there will be tough competition.

