Struck by FOMO, Kartik Aaryan Asks 'Meri Koi Release Date Announce Nahi Ho Rahi Kya?'

Kartik Aaryan has a self-deprecating sense of humour which is a big hit among his followers. The actor has given another example of his wit as he posted about the recent volley of release dates announced by movie production houses. Kartik has a bunch of films in the making but is a bit bewildered that none of the release dates of his films have been announced.

Posting a picture of himself posing with a poker face, the actor wrote, "Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya."

On Friday, the release dates of at least six much-awaited films were unveiled, including Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Bellbottom, '83, Atrangi Re, Jhund and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The release date of Shershaah was announced on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Yash Raj Films announced its slate of films that will release in theatres this year - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Prithviraj.

Kartik's question is valid, given the number of projects he has in the pipeline. The actor has Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dhamaka in his kitty. He will also be doing an action film directed by Om Raut.