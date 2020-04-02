Stuck During COVID-19 Lockdown, Jackie Shroff Shares Video Message for Fans

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is currently stuck somewhere between Pune and Mumbai while the country is in lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Away from his family, Jackie was seen sharing an optimistic message with his fans on social media.

As he posted the video on his Twitter handle, Jackie wrote, “Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus (sic)."

In the video clip, the 63-year-old actor has expressed gratitude to his fans for showering him and his son, Tiger with immense love. He said that the present situation is very tough and everyone must follow the government enforced lockdown guidelines. People must adhere to the rules for their children and their family, he added.

He wrote, “We get lost in selfishness and need to think of the elderly and stay indoors. We all should be staying home and take it easy. Do exercises and yoga. Intake mustard oil, salt and turmeric for better health. Look into the eyes of your kids, mother, wife, sister, lover. Everyone is saying so I am too. But you must listen to the voice of your own heart (sic)."

Jackie added, "What is the point of listening to me and others. Do not add tension to yourself and others around and even your family. For the sake of God. Relax. Do not step out of home. The regulations have been enforced by the government for reasons and for the betterment of everyone. Several NGOs are working tirelessly and many celebrities are donating. We hope that everything gets better. I am also stuck due to curfew away from my son and my wife in Mumbai. I can act smart also and get a pass and leave from here but I am not stupid to do that. Said no means no. Thankyou so much. Take care. Jai Hind (sic)."

Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus. https://t.co/EsIe6iCgAh — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) April 2, 2020

Among others, Jackie has contributed to support the daily wage earners.

He tweeted, "I wholeheartedly support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge every one else also to contribute online".

I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online - https://t.co/E4K2xH7KN7#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC #StayHomeStaySafe @ArtofLiving pic.twitter.com/Qy9ZnYkgoI — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) March 26, 2020

