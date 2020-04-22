Stuck In Karjat Due to Lockdown, Arjun Rampal Prefers to Stay Put to Keep Baby Son Safe

Arjun Rampal was shooting in Karjat when the lockdown was announced and the actor chose to stay back as it is safe there. He owns a house is Karjat, where he is currently staying with partner Gabriella Demetriades and their baby son Arik.

So far Karjat has remained largely unscathed by COVID-19. "We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency," Arjun told Mid-Day.

Arik was born in July 2019. The Rock On! actor has a lavish home in Karjat, glimpses of which we have been seeing on social media in the past few weeks.

Spending two months in the lap of nature has converted him into "a farmer" of sorts, jokes Arjun, adding that his family is making the most of the hiatus. "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment," he said.

He is also keeping tabs on his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, who are with ex-wife Mehr in Mumbai. "They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them," Arjun shared.

Arjun also seems to be dedicating a lot of time to fitness. This post here is proof:

