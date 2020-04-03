Stuck in Los Angeles, Student of the Year Actress Sana Saeed Misses Father's Funeral

Sana Saeed, who shot to fame as a child actress in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, lost her father on the day of the Janata Curfew. The actress is in Los Angeles and couldn't be with her family during difficult times.

Sana's father, Urdu poet Abdul Ahad Saeed, passed away due to multiple organ failure and he was diabetic too, she revealed during an interaction with Hindustan Times.

Sana said, "My dad was a diabetes patient, and this led to multiple organ failure. It was around 7 am in LA when I got the news and I wanted to rush back home and hug my mother and sisters. The circumstances under which I lost my father were very unfair. But I know in my heart that he was really suffering and he's definitely in a better place now."

She added, "My family had decided to do the funeral on the same day and we had only three hours in hand. On their way, they were stopped by the cops to check, but after seeing the death certificate, they allowed them to go. Though I wasn't there physically, my sister kept texting me every time during the ceremony."

Uncertain about when she'll get to return home, the actress is keeping herself occupied by "praying a lot, doing yoga, and has also taken up an online business course".

The actress, who was seen in the film Student of the Year, shared a note on Instagram recently. "It takes a very strong individual to sit with themselves, calm their storms, and heal all of their issues without trying to bring someone else into that chaos. Your journey into self-love is just that and yes, you are doing it," she posted.

Follow @News18Movies for more