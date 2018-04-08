English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stuck In Stereotype Courtesy My Short Hair: Mandira Bedi
Multi-talented personality Mandira Bedi says her short hair has got her caught in the stereotype game in the film industry.
Image: Instagram/ Mandira Bedi
Mumbai: Multi-talented personality Mandira Bedi says her short hair has got her caught in the stereotype game in the film industry.
The actress plays a negative character in "Saahoo", featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.
Mandira said: "I will leave for shooting in Abu Dhabi. I think people cannot imagine me in any other roles than that of a police officer or any negative character. I am stuck in stereotype courtesy my short hair."
Mandira recently completed a Tamil film named Adangathey in which she is playing a police officer.
So, doesn't she want to change her hairstyle for a variety of roles?
"No, never. I did not think about growing my hair for that. It is a stereotype that needs to go. Why can't a short-haired lady can play a lover, a mother or a wife? I am all of them."
Citing an incident, she said: "During the look test of my last released film 'Vodka Diaries' in which I played a poet, a romantic role, I wore a sari and tried out beautiful long hair piece. But the director told me that they could not relate me to that long hair look. So they keep my look as it is."
Having started her career on television with the show "Shanti", Mandira has mainly played the role of a liberal, strong-headed and progressive woman in shows like "Aurat", "CID", "24" and "MTV Troll Police". Mandira also became a popular cricket show presenter.
While she made her debut in Bollywood with the iconic film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", does she feel that her acting has taken a backstage in her career and hosting shows has taken centrestage?
"Well, this year I have a couple of acting assignments and I am travelling also. So I am not really seeing acting that way. I have also finished a film with Vivek Agnihotri, where I am playing a social worker. I am not allowed to talk much about the film, which is on Lal Bahadur Shastri.
"I think when I was hosting shows, people forgot that I am an actress too. But here I am, shooting for my films these days," said the 45-year-old.
Mandira is supporting the Cinema Premier League, which began on ZEE Cinema from Saturday and will continue till May 27.
The championship of cinema will be happening among five teams based on the genres of films -- Khan Riders', 'Family Indians', 'Comedy Challengers', 'South Kings' and 'Action Warriors'. Mandira is a supporter of Khan Riders.
