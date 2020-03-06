Student Filmmaker Accuses Makers of Kajol's Short Film Devi of Plagiarism

Kajol’s recently released short film Devi, which features an ensemble cast of Neha Dhupia, Shruti Hassan, Neena Kulkarni, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others is in trouble after a filmmaking student has accused the makers of plagiarism of the story from their student film Four

Abhishek Rai, writer, director and editor of the film and a student of the Asian Academy of Film and Television, Noida has said that the concept and the ending of their movies are similar. He also took to his Facebook to share the same.

In the Facebook post, Abhishek wrote, “Here’s something I’d like to bring to everybody’s notice. We at AndaKurry Productions, made a short film when we were in film school, 2 years back called ‘FOUR’ that dealt with a premise of rape victims sitting together in a room when a new victim arrives. And yesterday, a film named ‘Devi’ was uploaded to LargeShortFilms’s YouTube channel that has heavy resemblance and the premise is also of the film we made.”

“Of course our film was a student film, with very little production design, bad audio, and stuff, but still it’s a child of our own imagination and it’s ruthless how anyone can just pick up a piece of thought and claim it to be theirs. The film is an intellectual property of the Asian Academy of Film and Television,” it added.

Written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi features nine women from the different social-economic and cultural backgrounds who have all been a victim of rape and sexual abuse.

Incidentally, the short film Devi has received immense praise from the audience as well as the critics and has received a viewership of more than 3 million within a week itself. Talking about the film in an interview with PTI, Kajol had said, "Devi is the kind of statement you want to make to men and women. It's meant for people to take notice and start talking. The conversation has been going on but we always look at it with a tired acceptance of what's happening. It takes something big, like a Nirbhaya, for us to stand up as a country."

