Student of Allahabad's MNNIT Gets Placed at Amazon For Rs 1.18 Crore Package

Lokesh Raj Sindhi, a student at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, has achieved a huge milestone for the institute as well as the nation. Lokesh has been hired by Amazon Web Service as a Software Development Engineer at an annual package of Rs 1.18 Crore.

This is the biggest package received by anyone in the country after the Covid-19 pandemic. Neither NIT nor IIT students have been able to get such a package this year. Looking at MNNIT history, only one student has ever gotten a bigger package. Uday Jalan, a student at MNNIT, had received a job offer of 1 crore 35 lakhs annually.

Congratulating him on this achievement, Director of the Institute professor RS Verma honoured him with a citation and said that it’s a matter of pride for the institute. His success should inspire more students, which should in turn illuminate the institute’s name.

Director Verma said that the institute has a reputed alumni network in the software industry. It is also known for its placement statistics setting new benchmarks every year.

Having taken admission back in 2018, this is Lokesh’s final semester. Lokesh confirmed that he got a campus placement but kept looking on his own as he wasn’t satisfied with the job offer. Family and friends are often the most excited about good news, and that is the case with Lokesh too. Lokesh will be joining Amazon in Dublin, Ireland on August 3.

Lokesh’s mantra of success to the youth who are dreaming of improving their future by doing B. Tech is that while hard work is important, working smart is just as important. Move forward while always keeping your goal in mind. Don’t get distracted and always keep looking for better opportunities after completing your studies. Don’t stop honing your skills and keep looking for better. Success will soon be in your hands.

