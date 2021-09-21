Student of the Year 2 Actor Aditya Seal Getting Married to Anushka Ranjan on November 21?

COVID-19 has had us all cooped up for almost a year, but nuptials continue to chime in the tinsel town. Following the marriages of celebrities such as Yami Gautam, Aditya Narayan, among others, we now heard that Student Of The Year 2 star Aditya Seal and actor-model Anushka Ranjan are planning their own.

Aditya and Anushka’s romance has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Despite the fact that the two haven’t yet made their relationship official, it is clear from their social media PDA and romantic Instagram photographs with one other that their love boat has been sailing steady.

According to media reports, the couple, who have been dating for almost two years, will tie the knot in November of this year. A source told Spotboye that the wedding date, clothes, and other details have already been finalised keeping the COVID-19 protocols in check. The couple is expected to marry on November 21.

However, another source added that the matter stated that things aren’t as finalised as they appear. “When Aditya learned of this news, he, too, was shocked because there had not yet been any such discussion," a source said. When the news portal approached Aditya’s crew, they stated that there is no confirmation on the report from their end.

Aditya spoke candidly about Anushka in a chat with Pikvilla last year, saying, “We do talk over the phone and FaceTime each other but there isn’t much to talk about because there isn’t much happening in our life right now." “When there is something, we simply pick up the phone and chat,” he continued. There’s a noticeable feeling of having not seen or met the person in a very long period of time.

Aditya made his film debut in 2002 with Ek Chhoti si Love Story, in which he co-starred with Manisha Koirala. The actor is now preparing for the premiere of his next film, Rocket Gang. The film, directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, would also feature Nikita Dutta in the major role alongside Aditya. He recently uploaded a video of himself rehearsing with his trainer for the Rocket Gang song Bang Bang.

