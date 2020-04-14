Student of The Year 2 Actor Aditya Seal’s Uncle Tests Positive for Coronavirus in US

Student of The Year 2 fame Aditya Seal has revealed that his uncle residing in the US contracted coronavirus due to the lack of discipline in the country during the pandemic.

In a rendezvous with Pinkvilla, he opened up about his state of mind amid the lockdown in India.

Aditya said, "I'm not feeling anything, to be honest. I'm in such a daze right now, these days are passing me without me even realising what's happening! I'm happy watching TV but yes, there are a few people I do miss. The point that there is a restriction in going out is what's irritating me. I know the bigger picture and that I need to get out of this alive. I have my mom and dad and I need to make sure that I'm not coming in contact with anybody. So, I'm actually fine dealing with it. There is a better future tomorrow which I'm just waiting for, sitting at home (sic.)."

Aditya described how his uncle contracted the deadly coronavirus.

"My uncle, who lives in the US, got detected with coronavirus. I hope he gets out of it fine. The way that the US has been dealing with it has been horrible! They don't have masks available. Once the lockdown is over, my chacha has to send masks for his daughter and son-in-law because there are no masks available over there. No medicines available, nothing! Your President, who hasn't done a good job in addressing the people and telling them what the problem is, is wanting people to get back to work! My uncle has a semi-government job and was forced to go to work and that's where he contracted it (sic)," Aditya added.

