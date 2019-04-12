Student of The Year 2: Ananya Panday Stuns on Elle Cover Ahead of Big Bollywood Debut

Ananya Panday's first ever magazine cover is here and the newbie is already making waves with her stunning looks. The 20-year-old has donned a colourful avatar for the summery photos for the April issue of Elle magazine, and has been earning rave reviews for it.Even before her debut film Student of The Year 2 was announced, Chunkey Pandey's daughter has been a favourite with the paparazzi, who've clicked her at every outing. She's been quite the teen obsession, and so, it is understandable that the hype around her first mag cover would be at its peak with excited fans showering their love.Here's Ananya on the cover:Ananya subsequently put up a behind the scenes video from the shoot, as well as some more photos for the mag.The photos and videos were inundated with comments like "stunning", "beautiful" and "gorgeous" on Instagram.Yesterday, Ananya also shared her look from Student of The Year 2, so did her co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya, who plays Shreya, shared her poster for the movie and wrote, "All 'dem first day of college nervous but excited feeeeels! I'm coming for you, St. Teresa!"After a grand success of Student of the Year, Karan Johar and Punit D Malhotra are all set to release the movie's sequel next month. The three young actors, including two debutants Ananya and Tara, and Tiger will be shown as the students of St Teresa's or St T's, and this new batch of students will have new stories of friendship, competition and rivalry, to tell.