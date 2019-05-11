Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Earns Rs 12.06 Crore

Despite mixed reviews, Student of the Year 2 has put up a decent show at the box office on its opening day. The film has earned Rs 12.06 crore on the first day.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
Loading...
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the film’s business figures. He wrote, “#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger’s second highest opener *so far*.”




SOTY2 is Tiger Shorff’s second biggest opener till date. Earlier, his film Baaghi 2 collected Rs 25.10 crore on the opening day. Adarsh tweeted Shroff’s top films’ business on day one. He wrote, “Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... *Day 1* biz... 2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr 2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 12.06 cr 2016: #Baaghi ₹ 11.94 cr 2016: #AFlyingJatt ₹ 7.10 cr [Thu] 2017: #MunnaMichael ₹ 6.65 cr 2014: #Heropanti ₹ 6.63 cr India biz.”




SOTY 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, also features debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film is about class struggle and how a student from a relatively poor family wins against all odds.

Produced by Karan Johar, SOTY 2 has been promoted well and is likely to get strength at the ticket window over the weekend.

