Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Earns Rs 12.06 Crore

Despite mixed reviews, Student of the Year 2 has put up a decent show at the box office on its opening day. The film has earned Rs 12.06 crore on the first day.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the film's business figures. He wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger's second highest opener *so far*."SOTY2 is Tiger Shorff's second biggest opener till date. Earlier, his film Baaghi 2 collected Rs 25.10 crore on the opening day. Adarsh tweeted Shroff's top films' business on day one. He wrote, "Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... *Day 1* biz... 2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr 2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 12.06 cr 2016: #Baaghi ₹ 11.94 cr 2016: #AFlyingJatt ₹ 7.10 cr [Thu] 2017: #MunnaMichael ₹ 6.65 cr 2014: #Heropanti ₹ 6.63 cr India biz."SOTY 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, also features debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film is about class struggle and how a student from a relatively poor family wins against all odds.Produced by Karan Johar, SOTY 2 has been promoted well and is likely to get strength at the ticket window over the weekend.