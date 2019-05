Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 3: Tiger-Ananya-Tara's Film Earns Rs 38.83 Cr

#StudentOfTheYear2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff’s earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should’ve been higher than #Baaghi [2016] at least... #SOTY2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Karan Johar's much talked about film Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria opened in theaters on last Friday, May 10. Despite getting mixed reviews, it has managed to collect Rs 12.01 crore on it's opening day and Rs 14.02 crore on the second day.Continuing its run at the box office, the film went on to collect Rs 12.75 crore on the third day making it total weekend box office collection Rs 38.83 crore.Sharing the details, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote,"#StudentOfTheYear2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff’s earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should’ve been higher than #Baaghi [2016] at least... #SOTY2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays." (sic)The figures were also affected by the sixth phase of elections as cinema halls were shut till the evening. "#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2," tweeted Adarsh.He also detailed the weekend collections of Shroff's previous outings, where SOTY 2 stands at the third position. Giving away the box office figures of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Adarsh wrote, "Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *opening weekend* biz. 2016: #Baaghi ₹ 38.58 cr. 2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr. 2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 38.83 cr. #SOTY2 faces two major films on Fri - #DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3... Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. India biz."SOTY 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, also features debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film is about class struggle and how a student from a relatively poor family wins against all odds.Produced by Karan Johar, SOTY 2 is a sequel to Student of the Year (2012) which marked the debut of Alai Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.Follow @News18Movies for more