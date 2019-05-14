Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline

#StudentOfTheYear2 declines 54.23% on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]... Slows at plexes of Mumbai, Delhi, NCR [where it was performing best]... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 44.35 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019

After a moderate opening on Friday, Student of the Year 2 managed to keep up the momentum over the weekend. But the film's box office numbers reduced by half on Monday. The Punit Malhotra directorial, which earned Rs 12.06 crore on opening day, collected Rs 5.52 crore on the first weekday after its release.While the Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer has performed decently in the first three days of its release, the road ahead is getting tougher for the multi-starrer.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter account.The film is still facing stiff competition from the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and this Friday, Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De will release.The Karan Johar production has been received poorly by critics. News18's Rajeev Masand wrote, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that’s not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous installment this one isn't grounded in emotion, so it’s hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts... Tiger works hard to lift Student of the Year 2 off the page, but he’s pitted against a clunky screenplay that seems determined to weigh it down."The two debutantes, Tara and Ananya, have also failed to make a mark with their performance in the film.