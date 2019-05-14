English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline
Tiger Shroff-starrer Student of the Year 2 has managed to collect only Rs 5.52 crore at the box office on Monday.
Tiger Shroff-starrer Student of the Year 2 has managed to collect only Rs 5.52 crore at the box office on Monday.
Loading...
After a moderate opening on Friday, Student of the Year 2 managed to keep up the momentum over the weekend. But the film's box office numbers reduced by half on Monday. The Punit Malhotra directorial, which earned Rs 12.06 crore on opening day, collected Rs 5.52 crore on the first weekday after its release.
While the Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer has performed decently in the first three days of its release, the road ahead is getting tougher for the multi-starrer.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter account.
The film is still facing stiff competition from the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and this Friday, Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De will release.
The Karan Johar production has been received poorly by critics. News18's Rajeev Masand wrote, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that’s not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous installment this one isn't grounded in emotion, so it’s hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts... Tiger works hard to lift Student of the Year 2 off the page, but he’s pitted against a clunky screenplay that seems determined to weigh it down."
The two debutantes, Tara and Ananya, have also failed to make a mark with their performance in the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
While the Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer has performed decently in the first three days of its release, the road ahead is getting tougher for the multi-starrer.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter account.
#StudentOfTheYear2 declines 54.23% on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]... Slows at plexes of Mumbai, Delhi, NCR [where it was performing best]... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 44.35 cr. India biz. #SOTY2— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019
The film is still facing stiff competition from the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and this Friday, Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De will release.
The Karan Johar production has been received poorly by critics. News18's Rajeev Masand wrote, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that’s not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous installment this one isn't grounded in emotion, so it’s hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts... Tiger works hard to lift Student of the Year 2 off the page, but he’s pitted against a clunky screenplay that seems determined to weigh it down."
The two debutantes, Tara and Ananya, have also failed to make a mark with their performance in the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Poses with Eiffel Tower in Paris Before Heading to Cannes Film Festival, See Pic
- This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film
- Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Trying Out Wigs for Avengers Endgame will Crack You Up
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Convinced They Saw Jamie's Hand Grow Back in this Scene
- Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results