1-min read

Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline

Tiger Shroff-starrer Student of the Year 2 has managed to collect only Rs 5.52 crore at the box office on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline
Tiger Shroff-starrer Student of the Year 2 has managed to collect only Rs 5.52 crore at the box office on Monday.
After a moderate opening on Friday, Student of the Year 2 managed to keep up the momentum over the weekend. But the film's box office numbers reduced by half on Monday. The Punit Malhotra directorial, which earned Rs 12.06 crore on opening day, collected Rs 5.52 crore on the first weekday after its release.

While the Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer has performed decently in the first three days of its release, the road ahead is getting tougher for the multi-starrer.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter account.




The film is still facing stiff competition from the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and this Friday, Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De will release.

The Karan Johar production has been received poorly by critics. News18's Rajeev Masand wrote, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that’s not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous installment this one isn't grounded in emotion, so it’s hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts... Tiger works hard to lift Student of the Year 2 off the page, but he’s pitted against a clunky screenplay that seems determined to weigh it down."

The two debutantes, Tara and Ananya, have also failed to make a mark with their performance in the film.

