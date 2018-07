Did You Know Ishaan Khatter Lost Out on Student Of The Year 2 Because of Ex Tara Sutaria?

@tarasutaria__ A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on Mar 25, 2018 at 3:41am PDT

Hangin’ #brunching #foodcoma A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:20am PST

Sunday face @tarasutaria__ ❤️ A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

When Karan Johar unveiled a solo poster of Tiger Shroff from Student Of The Year in November, 2017, a report in Mid-day had claimed, at the time, that Ishaan Khatter was supposed to be a part of the film with the Baaghi star. It, in fact, even reported that Ishaan had started shooting for action sequences for the film. Karan, however, soon made it clear that Ishaan was only doing Dhadak and Tiger Shroff was the leading man of Student Of The Year 2.But now, a report in Mumbai Mirror has claimed that the real reason why Ishaan lost out on the film was one of the leading ladies of the film, Tara Sutaria. As per the report, Tara and Ishaan were once dating, but their relationship ended on a bitter note, and probably which was why Karan thought it would be wise to keep them away from each other.Meanwhile, Tara, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, is reportedly dating veteran actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan.Take a look at their pictures here: