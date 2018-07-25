GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Did You Know Ishaan Khatter Lost Out on Student Of The Year 2 Because of Ex Tara Sutaria?

Tara Sutaria is making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Ishaan khatter, Tara Sutaria
When Karan Johar unveiled a solo poster of Tiger Shroff from Student Of The Year in November, 2017, a report in Mid-day had claimed, at the time, that Ishaan Khatter was supposed to be a part of the film with the Baaghi star. It, in fact, even reported that Ishaan had started shooting for action sequences for the film. Karan, however, soon made it clear that Ishaan was only doing Dhadak and Tiger Shroff was the leading man of Student Of The Year 2.

But now, a report in Mumbai Mirror has claimed that the real reason why Ishaan lost out on the film was one of the leading ladies of the film, Tara Sutaria. As per the report, Tara and Ishaan were once dating, but their relationship ended on a bitter note, and probably which was why Karan thought it would be wise to keep them away from each other.

Meanwhile, Tara, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, is reportedly dating veteran actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan.

Take a look at their pictures here:

@tarasutaria__

A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on



Hangin’ #brunching #foodcoma

A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on



See you on the other side. #BeachBums #Lastday2017

A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on



Sunday face @tarasutaria__ ❤️

A post shared by Rohan (@rohanmehra) on



Also Watch

