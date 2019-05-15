English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Student of the Year 2 Fails to Cross Rs 50 Crore at Box Office in 5 Days
After a decent weekend, the box office numbers of this Tiger Shroff starrer have declined, earning only Rs 49.3 crore in 5 days.
Baaghi 2, the fifth film in Tiger Shroff's career, earned Rs 72 crores in its first weekend. The action film is probably the biggest hit so far for the actor, earning a worldwide gross of over Rs 250 crore. When Tiger came on the chat show Koffee With Karan as a guest, producer Karan Johar had said that he hoped that their next release, Dharma Productions' Student of The Year 2, will create the same magic at the box office.
Unlike the first campus drama in the franchise, SOTY2 has more action than drama, to appeal to Tiger's fandom. But that doesn't seem to have worked in favour of the movie. Student of The Year 2 is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark even after 5 days of its release.
The Punit Malhotra directorial got a decent opening on May 10, earning Rs 12.06 crore on the first day. But collections dipped to half on Monday, as the weekday revenue stopped at Rs 5.52 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it was surprising that the film has earned only Rs 49.3 crore in 5 days.
The film is still facing stiff competition from the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, and this Friday, Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De will release.
The film has been received poorly by critics. News18's Rajeev Masand wrote, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that's not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous installment this one isn't grounded in emotion, so it's hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts... Tiger works hard to lift Student of the Year 2 off the page, but he's pitted against a clunky screenplay that seems determined to weigh it down."
The two debutantes, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, have also failed to make a mark with their performance in the film.
Watch our review of the film:
Follow @News18Movies for more
#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn’t decline much on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon], but what’s surprising is that it hasn’t crossed ₹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019
Watch our review of the film:
