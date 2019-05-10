Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Student of the Year 2: I Find Playing Grey Shades Interesting, Says Aditya Seal

Aditya Seal says he was not hesitant to play a negative role as he has always found playing grey shades interesting.

IANS

May 10, 2019
Student of the Year 2: I Find Playing Grey Shades Interesting, Says Aditya Seal
Aditya Seal in a still from Student of the Year 2.
Actor Aditya Seal, who will be seen playing nemesis to actor Tiger Shroff's character in Student Of The Year 2, says he was not hesitant to play a negative role as he has always found playing grey shades interesting.

"I have always found playing a character with grey shades very interesting and I have grown up watching films like Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam, where the antagonist is very human. He is always reacting. There is always a trigger point to his reaction. He is always reacting to some internal or external stimulus and not just aimlessly chopping people down," Aditya told IANS in an e-mail interview.

The 31-year-old is kicked about his big break with a Dharma Productions film.

"Quite honestly, it's the 'pinch me' kind of a feeling. It's like hitting the jackpot. It doesn't happen that often and it doesn't happen to everyone," he added.

After the trailer of the second installment of the Student Of The Year franchise released in April, it received a lot of criticism as the makers made the educational institution very dreamy.

"That will always happen. Haters will always be haters. Unfortunately, we cannot please everyone, but I think we have made a good film and hopefully, we can turn their opinion. Also, I am sure that they will walk out with a smile on their face," he added.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 also features Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.



Aditya, who trains in martial arts with Tiger, has praised the Baaghi star for his dedication. "It's very inspiring to see someone to have reached his level and still wants to do more, still hungry for more, still eager to learn something new every day. And as a co-actor, he is so easy and so simple. Like there is no fuss," he said.

He said that Tiger is always wanting to make the product look good and not just himself and doesn't fail to impress him every single day.

What's next for Aditya?

"I haven't signed anything yet. I am reading quite a few scripts, I am liking a few, but I haven't signed anything yet on the paper. I have already done a film for Netflix. It is written by Priyadarshan Sir. We don't have a release date yet, but it should be out soon," he said.

