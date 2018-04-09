SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed

Tiger Shroff, who is currently basking in the success of his recent outing Baaghi 2, has begun the shoot of his highly anticipated Student of the Year 2. The sequel to the 2012 Student of The Year will be directed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously helmed I hate Luv Story and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, for Dharma Productions.Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the original film which featured Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, announced the commencement of the film on Twitter. He also shared that the final cast of the film would be revealed this Wednesday."The student journey begins again!!!! #SOTY2 ! The announcement of the final cast on Wednesday the 11th!!!! Watch this space....break a leg @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi," he wrote.Earlier, there were reports that KJo might have shortlisted Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday for one of the parts. A source was quoted as saying, “Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia’s lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional. Karan immediately decided to cast her."Interestingly Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor were also considered for the part. But with Sara choosing Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Jahnvi opting for Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, things fell into place for Ananya.Meanwhile, a few days back Ananya was photographed at the Mumbai airport with Punit. According to a report in Zee News, the two were heading to Dehradun for SOTY 2 shoot.(Pictures by Viral Bhayani)