SOTY 2 Star Ananya Panday on Nepotism in Bollywood: We Don't Ever Want to be Ashamed of Our Dads
Nepotism has been a never ending debate in Bollywood ever since Kangana Ranaut accused director-producer Karan Johar of being the "flag-bearer of nepotism" on his chat show.
Nepotism has been a never ending debate in Bollywood ever since Kangana Ranaut accused director-producer Karan Johar of being the "flag-bearer of nepotism" on his chat show Koffee With Karan. But sometimes, it leads to incredible things; especially when star kids go on to prove their merit in their own right.
So when a reporter at a media interaction for Johar’s upcoming production Student of the Year 2 directed her question— “There’s been a lot of debate on nepotism in the industry. So being star kids yourselves, how do you guys take that?”— to the film’s leads, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, the two came up with their own explanations in defense of nepotism.
Shroff believes coming from a film background automatically puts double pressure on him, while Panday, the daughter of Chunky Pandey, thinks one may easily get access to Bollywood biggies, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to how talented one is.
Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram
“It definitely has its ups but it has its downs as well. People perhaps notice us faster because of our parents and for that we’re very thankful, but we haven’t told the god to let us born in this family. That being said, the pressure is double because people are looking at us with binoculars. So just to prove ourselves even more is the challenge for me,” Shroff said.
Panday weighed in, “I believe that it exists. But I believe it exists in all industries and not just in our industry. I think we both are forever living in our dad’s shadows. Whenever we go out everyone just speaks about how warm our fathers are and what nice people they are. So that’s so nice for us to hear and we’re very proud of our dads and we don’t ever want to feel ashamed of who our dads are.”
She continued, “I feel it helps you get into those rooms you get access to meet people but what you do in those rooms is solely depends on you and your talent. So I think the audience is smart enough when they watch the film they’ll make that decision and, hopefully, will like us.”
Also featuring newcomer Tara Sutaria, the film is a sequel to the 2012 movie Student of the Year, which marked Bollywood debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 will hit theatres on May 10.
