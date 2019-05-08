Take the pledge to vote

Just Because I’m Doing Action Films Doesn’t Mean I'm Urging People to Go and Kill: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who is currently gearing up for the release of 'Student of the Year 2', helped 'Baaghi' turn into a successful film franchise before forging a new path as enigmatic action hero.

Shrishti Negi
Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:10 PM IST

Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Just Because I’m Doing Action Films Doesn’t Mean I'm Urging People to Go and Kill: Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff has established himself as a go-to action star in just 5-year old film career. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti, has created a form of action stardom that no other actor of his generation has quite achieved.

His absolute physical commitment to his action roles makes him a perfect fit for the vision of ambitious action filmmakers in Bollywood. He delivered an intense performance as Bablu in Heropanti and helped Baaghi turn into a successful film franchise before forging a new path as enigmatic action hero.

Baaghi 2 only cemented that stereotype, which Tiger now wears as a badge of honour as he believes that identity makes him stand out from other actors.

“Bollywood does definitely stereotype its heroes, but I’m very blessed that there is a stereotype here because that stereotype has given me an identity. There’s so much competition between all the actors and all the talents out there. And I think just having identity that people can relate with you helps you build your individuality,” Tiger said during a media interaction in Delhi.

At a time when Bollywood is going through the most experimental phase with new age and content-driven cinema dominating the scene, Tiger has no regrets about doing back-to-back action movies.

The actor believes in associating with the kinds of films that have pan India appeal.

“I feel whatever little I have achieved in the industry today is because of commercial cinema. My goal is to cater not only a small audience but to reach the masses. And I have been lucky that my films have been accepted by the masses very graciously. I mostly make films for them,” Tiger added.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Karan Johar’s production Student of the Year 2, in which he is once again set to push his body to ever-increasing limits by performing some high-octane action. However, the actor said the film offers more than just action.

“It has an important message which people will know after watching the movie. We haven’t revealed that in the trailer. The trailer of the movie is just a lot of fun,” Tiger said, before adding, he has no idea about how the film will be received at the box office.

“We are very grateful that we got a chance to be a part of this franchise. The best we can do as actors is to give our 100 per cent to every project. Baaghi 2 surpassed the business of Baaghi. Similarly, you never know what will happen to this film and what clicks with the audience. There’s never a safe formula of that you’ll always be accepted.”

The film, which is a sequel to the 2012 romance drama Student of the Year, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, received criticism for being “unreal” after its trailer was released last month.

Addressing the same, Tiger said, “We’re not in any way misguiding the youth at all; it’s a fun popcorn film. I have mostly done action films in my career. But I don’t urge people to go and fight or kill. There has to be a different reason why the people have connected with me. Just because I’m doing action films doesn’t mean that I’m urging the children to get violent.”

Student of the Year 2, also featuring newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, releases this Friday.

