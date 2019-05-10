English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Student of The Year 2: This is How Ananya Panday was Named
In an interview with an entertainment portral, Bhavna Panday revealed that her daughter Ananya is a honeymoon baby.
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram
The spotlight will be trained on Ananya Panday, whose debut film Student of The Year 2 releases today. Starring another debutante Tara Sutaria and action star Tiger Shroff, the film caught the fancy of the young audiences with peppy dance tracks and a action-packed trailer.
However, as soon as the film was announced, Ananya became the center of attention, for positive reasons and some negative ones. She had to defend herself against frequent attacks of nepotism, while her relationship with Kartik Aaryan also became the talk of the B-town. As the young artist looks forward to set the record straight, her mother Bhavna revealed in an interview with Mid-day that her daughter Ananya was a honeymoon child, while quashing speculations that she was conceived before her marriage to Chunky Panday.
In the interview she said, "Ananya is literally a honeymoon baby. We were married in January 1998, and she was born in October. People were actually calculating if I conceived her before or after marriage. We still had to discover each other and then we had this beautiful baby. She has been with us from our first anniversary."
In the chat, Bhavna also revealed what 'Ananya' means. She narrated the incident when the couple searched for suitable names on the internet and landed on Ananya for their first child. She said, "We settled on Ananya, as it means matchless."
Ananya has become quite popular on social media, courtesy her bubbly charm and effervescent sense of style. All eyes will be on her as she takes the stage as Shreya in SOTY 2. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, under his banner Dharma Productions.
