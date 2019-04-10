Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff Makes a Roaring Entry for the 'Biggest College Event'
'Student of the Year 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra and will feature Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles.
Dharma Productions took to Instagram and shared the new posters of their upcoming film. One shows Tiger in the frame as he enters the institution. He has a casual bag in hand and is dressed in an all-denim ensemble. The image is taken from back and reveals the college in the background. In another one, we can see two feet on a training mat, with 'Take the Challenge' written over it.
Check out the images below:
Are you ready to witness the biggest college event of the year? Are you all in?💪🏻 #SOTY2
This time, it's all in. Are you ready? #SOTY2
Yesterday, the cast shared a long teaser post which read, "What if we told you that you could go back to college? New session starts tomorrow. Student of The Year 2." Check out the image below.
Announcing in best interest for all the people who can't handle #FOMO! Stay tuned!🏆
Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10. As reported earlier, it will also feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. Smith recently came out with an exclusive episode on his show Bucket List, in which he showcased his journey in Bollywood. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, the original cast of the 2012 film, will also make a special appearance in the Punit Malhotra's directorial. Student of the Year 2 is produced by Karan and distributed by Fox Star Studios. The trailer is supposed to follow soon.
