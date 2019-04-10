LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff Makes a Roaring Entry for the 'Biggest College Event'

'Student of the Year 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra and will feature Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Updated:April 10, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
Image: Dharma Productions/Instagram
The students are back to hand out life lessons. The makers of Student of The Year 2 have released a couple of posters from their upcoming film, which is a sequel to Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). The sequel will be headlined by Tiger Shroff, and debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

Dharma Productions took to Instagram and shared the new posters of their upcoming film. One shows Tiger in the frame as he enters the institution. He has a casual bag in hand and is dressed in an all-denim ensemble. The image is taken from back and reveals the college in the background. In another one, we can see two feet on a training mat, with 'Take the Challenge' written over it.

Check out the images below:





Yesterday, the cast shared a long teaser post which read, "What if we told you that you could go back to college? New session starts tomorrow. Student of The Year 2." Check out the image below.



Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10. As reported earlier, it will also feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. Smith recently came out with an exclusive episode on his show Bucket List, in which he showcased his journey in Bollywood. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, the original cast of the 2012 film, will also make a special appearance in the Punit Malhotra's directorial. Student of the Year 2 is produced by Karan and distributed by Fox Star Studios. The trailer is supposed to follow soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more
