1-min read

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff to Play Visually Impaired Man in Karan Johar's Film?

2012 was the graduation year of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and now it's time for Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to get their degrees.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff to Play Visually Impaired Man in Karan Johar's Film?
Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram
Make way for the batch of 2019, as the students are back to college for another exciting year. 2012 was the graduation year of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and now it's time for Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to get their degrees.

Recently, the makers of Student of The Year 2 released new posters from their upcoming film. The film features Panday as Shreya and Sutaria as Mia, however, Shroff's name is still kept under the wraps. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in the role of a visually impaired student. "Tiger reportedly plays the role of a blind person in the movie while Tara and Ananya play his love interests," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

The portal adds that following the lead of the 2012 films, the sequel will also be a love triangle but its plot will make a difference to the story. "The look and feel of the movie (SOTY 2) are very much like SOTY but it is the plot this time which sets the movie apart from the first part," the source added.

The original cast of the 2012 film, is said to make a special appearance in the film, however, they will not be shown in the trailer. "While there is no trace of Varun Dhawan or Alia Bhatt or any special number by the duo in the trailer, as against reports, a glimpse to the remake of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' song is sure to leave everyone excited," the source said.

As reported earlier, Punit Malhotra's directorial is said to feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, the first trailer will releases today (April 12). Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10.

