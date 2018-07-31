Student Of The Year 2 To Be Released on May 10, 2019

Karan Johar's production Student Of The Year 2 will now release on May 10, 2019 instead of November 23 this year.Karan tweeted on Monday: "There is a new date for SOTY 2! The admissions are now in summer 2019!""May 10, 2019! Summer gets hotter," he added.The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy drama Student Of The Year, which was directed by Karan himself and was the launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.Student Of The Year 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra. It stars Tiger Shroff and will launch Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.The date change move is likely to have been taken to avoid the clutter during the last quarter of 2018, especially with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer sci-fi thriller 2.0 slated to hit the screens on November 29 -- a week later than the original release date of Student Of The Year 2, film trade sources told IANS.However, the makers are yet to comment on the reason behind the date change.