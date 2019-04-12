English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Student of The Year 2 Trailer: Fierce Competition and Complicated Love Brewing at St. Teresa's
'Student of The Year 2' will feature Hollywood star Will Smith in a cameo appearance. The film will release on May 10.
Image: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
The students are back to give out life lessons in friendship and love. The much awaited trailer of Student of The Year 2 has been released by Fox Star Studios on their YouTube channel. The film is a sequel to Karan Johar's Student of The Year (2012), and this year's outing will mark the debut of actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who will headline the film along with action star Tiger Shroff. The film is produced by Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions banner.
The trailer sets the tone for the film, which will be filled with competing students and complicated relationships, while they battle it out to take home the prestigious Dignity Cup. Tiger as Rohan is a freewheeling spirit and features in his trademark stylish dancing and high-flying self.
Tara's character appears to be aspirational, as she wants to win a dancing competition to see her dreams come true. Ananya, on the other hand, comes across as an arrogant brat, who will come into her own while her character traverses the difficult college life.
All is well until Rohan is kicked out of St Teresa and there is no other way to win the prestigious trophy apart from associating with another school. It is up to Rohan now to take back what he rightfully claims is his, both in the matters of merit and heart.
The trailer is cut to the tunes of Kishore Kumar's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and all is said about the film in these four unassuming words.
Watch Student of The Year 2 trailer here:
As reported earlier, Student of The Year 2 will feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. The film is written and directed by Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) and music composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Student of The Year 2 is distributed by Fox Star Studios and will debut in theatres on May 10, amidst much anticipation.
