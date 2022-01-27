Study Shows Better, Cheaper Treatment of Alzheimer's Possible Through Drug Therapy

Alzheimer’s disease is a common condition that occurs among the elderly. It usually affects the brains of those over 50 years old, and it can progress at a rapid rate. A continuous study is currently being conducted to understand factors of origin for Alzheimer’s disease and to find out about prevention and treatment methods.

The biggest trait of Alzheimer’s is the accumulation of amyloid B peptide (AB) in the brain. Scientists have been working for years to find out why and how this happens. The findings of this study have been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

But, a team of researchers from Japan’s Riken Center of Brain and Science, discovered a drug therapy, called Endosulfine-alpha (ENSA), that may prove to be a cheaper and better treatment among the measures currently available.

The Study:

Researchers at the RIKEN Center of Brain Science Takaomi Saido developed a mouse model in which AB storage and memory power deficit are similar to that of humans.

With the help of this model, researchers have discovered a chain of events that create conditions for the formation of an AB layer in the brain. A major factor is the low level of the neprilysin enzyme, which itself is caused by a fall in the somatostatin hormone. It has been observed that both neprilysin and somatostatin levels decrease with age. This is the reason it is believed that Alzheimer’s usually occurs among the elderly.

The Findings:

The research team focused on ENSA in living beings. Using CRISPR technology, the ENSA knockout mouse model was developed and connected to a mouse suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. It was found that the accumulation of AB in the new mice was significantly lower than in the original mice. Investigations showed that ENSA blocks potassium channels in the hippocampus. The hippocampus is the part of the brain from which memories are recalled.

