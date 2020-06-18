'Style' Actor Sahil Khan Hits Out at Bollywood 'Superstar' for Destroying His Career

Sahil Khan, who rose to fame with his comedy flicks Excuse Me and Style in the early 2000s has lashed out on a film industry biggie for destroying his career in Bollywood.

Sahil's accusations that he "thrown out of films" on a person's say so come days after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise and allegations that surfaced in the wake that his film career was sabotaged.

Sahil remembered Sushant in his post as he recalled his own journey in the Hindi film industry. "Bahut kam logon ke saath aise hota hai ki apni first film (Style) ke baad India ke sabse top film magazine ke cover par, do India ke sabse bade superstars ke saath ho. Magar unmein seek superstar ko bahut bura laga. Jabki main toh naya tha, unka fan tha, kamzor tha. Fir bhi woh mujhe kai baar side role ke liye bulate rahe. TV show ke liye bhi bulate rahe. Aur fir kai films se mujhe nikalwa diya. Naam bade par darshan chote. Guess who? I don't give a f*** today for him kyunki Sushant Singh Rajput ne unka saccha asli chechra dikha diya. Duniya ke woh log new talents se kitna darte hain. 20 saal mein John Abraham se alawa koi nahi aaya industry mein bada star coz koi aane nahi deta. Only star son ko hi kaam milta hai. Think about it."

(It happens with a very few people that after their first film (Style) they feature on India's top magazine cover with India's top two stars. But, one of the stars did not like it. In fact, I was new, their fan and vulnerable. Then too they called me several times for side roles, on their TV show and then got me thrown out of films. Guess who? I don't give a f*** today for him because Sushant Singh Rajput has exposed their true face. These people of the world are scared of new talents. In 20 years, no one art from John Abraham could become a star in the industry because they never let anyone become one. Only star son get roles. Think about it"

Alongside his note, Sahil posted a picture of Stardust magazine, where he graces the cover alongside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Sahil's shirtless snap is captioned "The New Khan in Town."

Sahil also shared a video captioned "This Is Why I Left Bollywood."

