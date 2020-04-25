MOVIES

'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun Dancing to 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' is a Treat to Watch

'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun Dancing to 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' is a Treat to Watch

Video of Allu Arjun dancing to the song Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is making rounds on the Internet. Watch it here.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
Video of actor Allu Arjun dancing to song Ramuloo Ramulaa is making rounds on the Internet. The song featured in his recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (2020) which opened to critical acclaim and commercial praise and went on to be a blockbuster.

The video appears to be from one of the promotional events for the film.

Dressed in white trousers and a black jacket in the video, the actor is seen shaking a leg amid loud cheers from the crowd. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is looking forward to the release of his film Pushpa post the coronavirus lockdown.

On the occasion of Telugu star's birthday earlier this month, the makers of his upcoming film took to social media to announce the title and share the posters of Pushpa.

Titled "Pushpa", the posters of the Sukumar directorial show the actor in a rugged and rustic avatar. While the first look poster shows a close-up of the star, the second poster shows him seated crossed-legged on the ground with police officers standing in the background while sandalwood is being loaded onto a vehicle.

The actor tweeted the poster writing, "First Look and the Title of my next movie 'P U S H P A'. Directed by dearest Sukumar garu. Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it."

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.

While the music is by Devi Sri Prasad, Polish cameraman Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is the cinematographer of the film. The shooting will begin once the ongoing lockdown ends.

