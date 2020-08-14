'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Reddy Dazzle at Niharika Konidela’s Engagement Ceremony

Allu Arjun made a grand entry with his spouse Sneha to the engagement ceremony of his cousin Niharika Konidela held on Thursday. The stylish couple touched down the top spot on the list of trends the following day. Allu and Sneha have clearly bedazzled the internet as stunning pictures of the two from the engagement party have been all over social media.

Allu looked dapper in his handsome hairdo and an all-black contemporary ensemble. Sneha was a vision in a beautiful shimmery pastel outfit which she paired with statement earrings. The regal couple looked straight out of a fairy tale as they walked arm-in-arm.

The hashtag #NiharikaEngagement trending yesterday was turned into #AlluArjun on Twitter today as fans started flooding the site with well wishes. A fan commented “Power couple.” "Seeing Allu Arjun's love for his wife Sneha, people fall in love with them,” said a user. "Made for each other," exclaimed another.

Seems the snaps of the power couple are the Internet's takeaway from the mega affair.

Take a look:

Actress Niharika is the daughter of South actor-producer, Nagendra Babu and niece of Chiranjeevi. She exchanged rings with her partner Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, a Hyderabad-based techie in Hyderabad.

Niharika Konidela’s engagement gala was also attended by Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan who arrived with his wife Upasana Konidela. Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Dev, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Kalyan Dhev , Sreeja Kalyan were also present.