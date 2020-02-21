Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan Banned in UAE for Homosexuality

Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar has been banned in Dubai and other cities of United Arab Emirates for it's theme of homosexuality. According to a recent report, the producers even offered to cut off the kissing scene between the protagonists but were refused saying that it is not the scene but the theme as a whole.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “We knew this was coming. Or, rather not coming. We really wanted to see what Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has to say, since it is the first Bollywood film that normalises a gay relationship. Sadly, all films with a gay content are banned in these parts.”

In India the Section 377 was decriminalised in September 2018. However, homosexuality is still taboo in most two and three-tier cities of the country. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan aims to deal with that with humor.

In a recent interview by IANS, Ayushmann said that he was grateful for the country and industry for being accepting of a film like that. “As an artist, I’m fortunate and privileged to be living and working in such times. I’m proud of my country and industry for the progressiveness that it has shown in the recent past and I’m grateful that I’m part of such a vision like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that tells us about important life and societal lessons,” he said.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan deals with a homosexual couple trying to win the acceptance of their conservative family. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhury Awasthi among others.

