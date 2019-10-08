Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Script Was Hilarious, Says Pankhuri Awasthy

Pankhuri Awasthy, who will be making her Bollywood debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starer movie, said she was laughing throughout the script narration.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Script Was Hilarious, Says Pankhuri Awasthy
Pankhuri Awasthy, who will be making her Bollywood debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starer movie, said she was laughing throughout the script narration.

It looks like the standard-bearer of content driven scripts nowadays has to be Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will be back with Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. And lead actress Pankhuri Awasthy revealed that she found the script 'hillarious' and was laughing as she read the script.

She shared her first reactions on the script and said,“It is hilarious. I was laughing while reading the script. The crux of the story is love. It’s commendable how subtly and softly they have brought out the message.” Pakhuri will be making her Bollywood debut with this movie.

View this post on Instagram

The way you speak to yourself, matters! #alsoitreflectsinwhatyoudo

A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy (@pankhuri313) on

A comedy-drama on homosexuality, the movie will be a spin-off of 2017 film Subh Mangal Savdhaan. Pankhuri Awasthy is a TV actress and starred in shows like MTV Fanaah, Suryaputra Karn. She recently started playing the role of Vedika in the popular Hindi soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain.

She also talked about the time when she landed with the role, she said, “It was approximately three-and-a-half months ago that I got finalised.” It was through an audition. I was in Kerala when I got the call (audition call)."

For Pankhuri, it was an icing on the cake as she landed with the movie and also got in a TV show just the next day. "When I got confirmed for the movie a day later, I also got finalized for the TV show. But back then it was a cameo for three months in the show so, I thought I had all the time. I informed the production house regarding my dates,” she added.

Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan went on the floors on September 10, 2019. The movie will see the coming together of Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao once again. After  an extensive search, Jitendra Kumar was finalised as the second lead who will be playing Ayuhsmann's love interest. Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha will be seen in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

