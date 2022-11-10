Subhash Ghai Explains Why Hindi Films Are Not Able To Strike a Chord With Audience

Subhash Ghai is credited as the biggest showman of the Hindi film industry for his brilliant work in the ’90s. The renowned filmmaker has directed some memorable films like Karz, Taal, among others. The critically acclaimed director recently became the talk of the town due to his interview with Bollywood Hungama.

In the interview, he explained the reasons why Hindi films are not able to strike a chord with audiences in recent times. According to the veteran filmmaker, directors often mount their films on much larger budgets and end up receiving fewer returns. The Pardes director said that the film never fails, it’s the budget that fails.

Subhash said that filmmakers who make movies on lesser budgets are on the profitable side, even if they earn less. He also talked about the aspect of stars charging a humongous amount as their fee. The director laughed when the host asked him how this problem would end. According to Subhash, he doesn’t have any problem with the actors charging a big amount. However, the problem arises when they are not ready to contribute to the efforts that go into the making of their films. He said that actor Aamir Khan is ready to put in sweat and blood in the making of his movie and charges a large fee as well. Apart from Aamir, he feels that all other actors don’t prioritise their films and end up doing other shows, and brand endorsements in between the shooting schedule. The Ram Lakhan director doesn’t appreciate this kind of casual attitude towards work.

On the professional front, Subhash’s name was associated as a writer with the film 36 Farmhouse and a music video Footahype – Talks and Freestyle. The music video was directed by Sheldon Andre Thaxter. 36 Farmhouse is a Zee 5 original film which revolved around the story of a father-son duo, who enter a farmhouse with ulterior motives. The film failed to impress the audience.

