Subhash Ghai Responds to Mahima Chaudhry’s Bullying Allegation, Says 'I'm Amused'

Actress Mahima Chaudhry, who made her acting debut with Pardes (1997) opposite Shah Rukh Khan, recently alleged in an interview that filmmaker Subhash Ghai bullied her in the past. She also claimed that if she was from the film industry, she wouldn’t have been bullied so much.

"I was bullied by Mr Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me," Mahima alleged about Subhsah during an interaction with a news website.

Now, Subhash has responded to Mahima's allegations of bullying her in an official statement. He said, "I am amused reading this news. Mahima and I are very good friends till date and are still in touch through messages. She is a very nice and mature woman of today. She recently shared on how she gets welcomed at every event with a song from Pardes ‘I love my India’ even after 23 years."

"Yes, there was a small conflict in 1997 post the release of Pardes, which became a big blockbuster and for which she even got the Filmfare award for best actor. My company did send her a show cause notice for flouting a clause in our agreement. Media and industry reacted in a big way and so I withdrew and canceled her contract with Mukta. After 3 years she came to me with her family and apologised for her impulsive reaction. I forgave her and thereafter we became friends again. She is jovial good person I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by someone. Actually I admire her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in my last film Kanchi in 2015. I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff which is normal in course of life in show biz."