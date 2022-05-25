Subhash Ghai Reveals The Story Behind Making Of 'Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe' Song

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has opened up about making a special track – Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe – for his 1993 film Khal Nayak and revealed in an interview why he created that song. He shared that after the demolition of Babri Masjid, he received a call from a secretary at the Ministry of Information Broadcasting who asked him to make a song which will send a message of harmony to all.

“People were dying in communal clashes and everyone was disturbed. One day while I was shooting for a film, I got a call from a secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He asked me if the film industry can come together and give a message of brotherhood to the people. To which I agreed,” said Ghai.

To send a strong message, Ghai wanted to make something artistic that could have been retained in the minds of the public rather than big stars appearing in front of their television screens and speaking a few lines about communal harmony.

“I went to Javed Akhtar and told him about the situation. I wanted the message to be carried out to not just the adults but the young kids who were the future of our country. And what could be better than the actors singing on-screen with their kids? That’s when you see Sonam with Anil Kapoor, Tiger with Jackie Shroff and Ranbir with Rishi Kapoor in the song,” added Ghai.

The song was released in 1993 for promoting unity, integrity and communal peace. The said song was Ghai’s first collaboration with Javed Akhtar and the music was scored by Laxmikant Pyarelal and voiced by Mohd Aziz, Manhar Udas, Jolly Mukherjee and Udit Narayan.

The track features Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Rishi Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah from Bollywood. To make it a nationwide sensation, Ghai also included Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mammootty and Rasik Dave from regional film industries.

Ghai also revealed that none of the actors charged anything for this song and had shots few clips themselves and later was sent for editing.

Last year on March 16, Ghai shared an Instagram post from the same shoot and captioned it, “It was a day for me harmonizing with six stars in 1992 while picturizing a song Pyaar ki Ganga Bahe.”

Have you watched the song yet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.