Subhash Ghai: SRK, Salman or Aamir Want Job To Be Done Well, Today's Actors Need Money First

2022 has not been easy for Bollywood. Whether it was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, several big films not only faced boycott trends on social media but also failed to leave a mark at the box office. On the other hand, several regional movies including RRR and KGF 2 among others ruled box office numbers. While this left many wondering if Bollywood is going wrong somewhere, director Subhash Ghai also talked about the same in a recent interview.

On being asked what can save Bollywood, Ghai explained that Bollywood films are not working because ‘we are becoming too westernised’. He mentioned that the people who are writing films think in English and therefore there’s lack of connection between a movie and its audience.

“Jabse Bollywood naam rakha, problem shuru hua. Inke faces turned towards Hollywood. Films are being written by people who think in English. How will such films reach the masses? They do talk about God and family, but where’s the connect?” he told E-Times.

Asserting that foreign narrative will not work in Bollywood, the director added, “We are also becoming too Westernised. It’s great to know the world through social media but you can’t think like a foreigner when you are making a film for India. Don’t get the outside narrative here. It won’t work. Take leaps in technology but the DNA and emotion has to be from India.”

During the interview, Subhash Ghai also claimed that while the 90s actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Saman Khan among others focus on work, today’s generation actors run after money. “The actors of 90s still understand the importance of the story- be it SRK, Salman or Aamir. They want the job to be done well and they know that the money will follow. But today’s generation wants the money to come first; they are just bothered about their personal branding and fees; they feel they have become big brands, they are surrounded by an entourage who even tells them to look left or right,” he shared.

The 36 Farmhouse director further complained about the actors who leave shooting midway to work on a commercial. “They look like sabun tel waale log jo apni shooting chhod ke ad karne ke liye chale jaate hain. Gone are the days when actors did not sleep for two days if they had a challenging scene coming up. But today’s actors leave a film midway for 2/3 days if a commercial comes along; they shoot it and then return on the set after a gap,” he added.

