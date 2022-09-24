Subhash Ghai, Sidharth Malhotra to Collaborate for A Film? Director Says ‘Just Waiting for The Right Script…’

If there’s one film-maker whose name is synonymous to patriotism in Indian cinema, it’s none other than the legendary Subhash Ghai. Subhash Ghai has not only set but consistently uplifted patriotism in Indian cinema. The masterpieces created by him are still relevant, celebrated and remembered by the world. Be it ‘Har Karam Apna Karenge’ or ‘I Love My India’, Subhash Ghai personifies patriotism in Indian Cinema.

Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods in association with Mukta Arts, is celebrating a 3-day festival with the stars of blockbuster films like ‘Karma’ and ‘Shershaah’ for underprivileged kids and students of cinema. Sidharth Malhotra and the team of Shershaah graced the second day of the 3-day event.

Speaking about Sidharth, Subhash Ghai said, “Sidharth is a really gifted actor and has always been; his empathy towards people translates on screen. Sidharth brilliantly portrays every character. Well, we shall collaborate soon on some project, just waiting for the right script to come along for both of us to work on.”

In the Masterclass of Shershaah at Whistling Woods, Sidharth further expressed his dismay over deletion of his favourite scenes in the movie, playing both Vikram Batra and his brother in the movie and also talked about the time spent with the Batra family. Sidharth said, ” I had my initial training from Whistling Woods and shall always cherish the time spent here and the learnings that I had here at the initial stage of my career.”

The 3-day festival is garnering unwavering adulation and response from cinema-enthusiasts and shall conclude tomorrow. The festival opened avenues for common people, cinema-enthusiasts to visit the campus for screenings, workshops, panel discussions, masterclasses, exhibits, among others.

