Subhash Ghai: Whenever Ram Lakhan is Remade, It Will Be a Blockbuster Again

Showman Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan, featuring Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in the lead clocked in 33 years on Thursday. The film emerged as a major critical and commercial success and was the second highest-grossing film of 1989. The film took the audience on a hero’s journey in which two brothers (Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff) take revenge against evil.

Kapoor, who played the role of Lakhan- a street-smart Tapori and an over-ambitious young man got nostalgic as he took to social media on Thursday as she shared an old photograph and wrote, “A film & role that will always have a special place in my heart! Celebrating #33YearsOfRamLakhan…these years have gone by like 1,2 ka 4… you know the rest! #YourLakhan."

In a recent chat with ETimes, Subhash Ghai opened up about the challenges he faced while making the film, “Actually, I started making Ram Lakhan in a rush. I had shelved Deva. And after that, I had to start this film within a month. I had an idea for Ram Lakhan but I did not have a story. So, I had to write a story and a screenplay and start shooting in one month. I had worked with Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in Meri Jung and Hero respectively. I told them that I want to start a film next month and they agreed. I had signed Madhuri for three films. First was Uttar Dakshin and second was Ram Lakhan. So, Madhuri was already there. She was a Mukta artiste so I was pushing her."

He further revealed that three distributors had left him mid-way, “Anil and Jackie’s latest films had flopped. So, Mumbai, overseas, Delhi, UP, and West Bengal, these distributors quit the film. I had to sell the film after making it. But I was determined to make this film. I had to improvise during the shooting. Today, everyone wants a bound script. I made Ram Lakhan without a proper script and it became such a blockbuster."

A few years back rumours mills were abuzz that Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are planning to remake the film. In fact, many names of actors had come up to play the roles reprised by Shroff and Kapoor in the film. But Shetty had clarified that he had shelved the idea of remaking the film as no actor is ready to do a two-hero film.

“No, the Ram Lakhan remake is not happening. Two stars don’t want to work together, they just want to promote each other’s films. This young lot, they will tweet for each other, but they will not work with each other," the filmmaker had told a magazine.

But Ghai is still confident about the film being remade, “It will be relevant today and even for the years to come. Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty were supposed to make the remake but they are taking their own time. But I am sure whenever the film will be remade it will be a blockbuster because it has the combination of good drama, story, screenplay and characterization," he said.

